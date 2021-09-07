Illinois adds lottery for handful of adult-use marijuana retail applicants

Illinois will conduct another lottery for six adult-use marijuana retail store applicants whose applications the state said were unfairly denied.

According to state regulators, a data entry error led to the application denials during the first of three lotteries this summer to grant 185 new licenses, the Associated Press reported.

The six applicants entered in the additional lottery are not guaranteed a license.

But the system will reset their odds to give them a fair opportunity to win one of the 500 total licenses the state can award.

Illinois’ recreational marijuana licensing rollout has been rocky, with multiple lawsuits having been filed over alleged scoring errors.

The state previously conducted three lotteries to award 185 total licenses.