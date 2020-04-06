Illinois adult-use marijuana stores sell $110 million in first three months

Adult-use cannabis stores in Illinois sold almost $110 million in products in the first quarter of 2020, state regulators say.

In March, stores sold 812,203 marijuana products for a total of $35.9 million, according to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulations.

Recreational retailers in Illinois sold $27.1 million, or 75.5% of total sales, to residents and $8.8 million to out-of-state customers.

That total comes on the heels of $34.8 million in adult-use sales in February, the Chicago-Sun Times reported, and $39.2 million in January.

“Three straight months of consistent adult-use cannabis sales show there is – and will continue to be – strong support and demand from consumers,” Toi Hutchinson, senior adviser to the governor on cannabis control in Illinois, said in a statement.

Illinois’ legal recreational marijuana retailers recorded almost $3.2 million in sales on Jan. 1.