Illinois craft cannabis growers get extension to establish operations

By MJBizDaily Staff

Learn expert tips on planning and sourcing quality lighting systems for your indoor cannabis grow in the just-released MJBizDaily Lighting Buyers Guide. Get your free copy here.

Illinois regulators have extended the deadline for craft cannabis growers to have their operations up and running.

The operational extension for 2021 license holders has been pushed from March 1, 2023, to Feb. 1. 2024, the state Department of Agriculture announced in a news release.

The extension for 2022 license holders was extended to Dec. 1, 2024.

Operators will have to show “good cause” for such extensions, which have been granted over the years for a variety of factors including COVID-19 impacts and supply-chain issues.

In June, Illinois regulators awarded 48 additional craft grow licenses to social equity applicants to help diversify the state’s marijuana industry.

The state has issued 88 craft grower licenses since last year, but few have received construction or operational approvals.

Related Stories From MjBiz

Legal

Illinois issues 48 craft grower marijuana licenses to boost social equity
Image of Illinois state capitol building

Cultivation

Illinois recreational marijuana sales hit $120.5M in Feb., out-of-state sales shrink
Image of Chicago skyline

Finance

Cannabis lender Chicago Atlantic extends credit facility by one year
Image of a businessperson fanning out $100 bills
Briefs Cultivation Farming Illinois News by State Recreational Retail 