Illinois craft cannabis growers get extension to establish operations

Illinois regulators have extended the deadline for craft cannabis growers to have their operations up and running.

The operational extension for 2021 license holders has been pushed from March 1, 2023, to Feb. 1. 2024, the state Department of Agriculture announced in a news release.

ADVERTISEMENT

The extension for 2022 license holders was extended to Dec. 1, 2024.

Operators will have to show “good cause” for such extensions, which have been granted over the years for a variety of factors including COVID-19 impacts and supply-chain issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

In June, Illinois regulators awarded 48 additional craft grow licenses to social equity applicants to help diversify the state’s marijuana industry.

The state has issued 88 craft grower licenses since last year, but few have received construction or operational approvals.