The application deadline for a number of Illinois’ recreational cannabis business permits has been extended by a month during the coronavirus crisis.

40 cannabis infusers that manufacture edibles and other products.

40 small-scale marijuana growers.

An unspecified number of transporters.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed an executive order extending the license application deadline from March 30 to April 30 for:

Regulators earlier this month extended the application deadline from March 16 to March 30 because of the pandemic, the newspaper reported, before the governor granted another extension on Saturday.

Illinois launched recreational marijuana sales on Jan. 1.

