Illinois extends application window for marijuana social equity retail applicants

Illinois regulators are extending a filing deadline and offering additional support for the state’s next round of marijuana social equity retail license applicants.

The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR) pushed the filing deadline from Feb. 14 to March 3 and created an interactive map for applicants to confirm if residential addresses within a census tract qualify under certain social equity criteria.

The application window will open Jan. 30 through the IDFPR’s online portal.

A lottery will dictate the state’s 55 new adult-use retail license winners.

“We are committed to maximizing the number of people with the opportunity to participate in this lottery,” IDFPR Secretary Mario Treto Jr. said in a news release.

“We encourage anyone interested in applying for the lottery to consult the resources available on our website to make sure they’re prepared for the application process and understand what the post-lottery process entails.”

Additional resources for social equity applicants, including a step-by-step breakdown of the lottery and licensing process as well as a mock application and a guide for submitting acceptable documents are available here.

Illinois’ first round of adult-use business approvals included 192 licenses.