Illinois medical cannabis stores granted two-hour sales extension

Published 1 hour ago

Medical marijuana retailers in Illinois can extend their hours of sales in the wake of complaints that MMJ buyers are at a disadvantage with the advent of recreational sales on Jan. 1.

To try to alleviate that disadvantage, state regulators are:

  • Allowing stores to sell medical marijuana until 10 p.m. CT, two hours longer than the previous cutoff of 8 p.m.
  • Reminding retailers that they are not permitted to designate products only for the adult-use market.
  • Telling store owners they should use higher caps for medical marijuana customers than for adult-use buyers.

Illinois requires recreational retailers to have at least a 30-day supply of flower on hand for medical marijuana clients, so some stores have started limiting the amount that any one adult-use customer can purchase or reducing their hours of operation.

– Associated Press

Latest Headlines

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *