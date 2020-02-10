Medical marijuana retailers in Illinois can extend their hours of sales in the wake of complaints that MMJ buyers are at a disadvantage with the advent of recreational sales on Jan. 1.

Allowing stores to sell medical marijuana until 10 p.m. CT, two hours longer than the previous cutoff of 8 p.m.

Reminding retailers that they are not permitted to designate products only for the adult-use market.

Telling store owners they should use higher caps for medical marijuana customers than for adult-use buyers.

To try to alleviate that disadvantage, state regulators are:

Illinois requires recreational retailers to have at least a 30-day supply of flower on hand for medical marijuana clients, so some stores have started limiting the amount that any one adult-use customer can purchase or reducing their hours of operation.

– Associated Press