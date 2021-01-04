Illinois on pace to surpass $1 billion in cannabis sales for 2020

Despite 2020’s major challenges, cannabis businesses in Illinois are expected to post sales totaling more than $1 billion for the year.

And 2020 was only the first year of operation for the state’s legal recreational cannabis program.

The combined sales of 80 adult-use and medical marijuana retailers in the state will sail past that billion-dollar mark, according to the Chicago Tribune, and there is room for expansion in 2021.

Illinois recorded total sales of nearly $106 million for both recreational and medical marijuana in November, bringing the market’s total 11-month total for 2020 to more than $913 million, according to state data.

The future for the Illinois cannabis industry is even brighter for 2021 because:

More municipalities are expected to approve marijuana stores this year.

30 retailers are slated to open from the first round of licensing.

The state has given applicants for 75 new adult-use licenses a do-over, and once the ensuing lottery moves forward, the market will expand exponentially.

However, that licensing round has raised questions about the state’s social equity provisions, once proclaimed to be a model for the industry.

The state currently has 21 licensed marijuana cultivators, with 40 craft cultivation permits yet to be awarded.