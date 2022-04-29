Marijuana REIT IIP provides $45 million in funding to PharmaCann in New York

Marijuana real estate investment trust Innovative Industrial Properties announced $45 million worth of funding to privately held multistate cannabis operator PharmaCann to expand its New York facility.

Innovative Industrial Properties (IIP) closed a sale-leaseback deal on PharmaCann’s Hamptonburgh cultivation and processing facility in 2016, acquiring the property for $30 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

IIP has since committed another $33.5 million.

“Assuming full payment of the additional funding, IIP’s total investment in the 225,000-square-foot property will be $108.5 million,” IIP said in a Thursday news release.

Under the amended lease, IIP will provide $45 million “for the development of a new 98,000-square-foot industrial building for cultivation and significant enhancements in production capacity and additional upgrades at the existing 127,000-square-foot facility.”

San Diego-based IIP said PharmaCann is its “largest tenant partner in terms of capital investment (including commitments to fund future qualifying improvements and development) and annualized base rents.”

Expert advice for a stronger shelf life Learn the fundamentals for getting started in cannabis retail in this comprehensive guide curated by the editors at MJBizDaily with help from industry experts. Inside the MJBizDaily Retail Buyers Guide: Learn best practices for designing a cannabis dispensary.

Select display infrastructure that supports industry compliance.

Choose the right point-of-sale system for your operation.

How to incorporate e-commerce and home delivery.

And more! Get the Guide

IIP also owns and leases five cannabis dispensaries and five cultivation facilities to PharmaCann in Colorado, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

Innovative Industrial Properties shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange as IIPR.