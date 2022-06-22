InterCure, Cookies open flagship CBD store in Austria

Israel’s InterCure and San Francisco-based Cookies opened the first Cookies store in Vienna.

The store will offer a menu consisting of CBD products as well as accessories such as clothing and lifestyle products, the companies said in a Tuesday news release.

“In the future, as regulations are evolving, pharmaceutical grade medical cannabis will be available for Austrian patients, including Cookies EU-GMP THC products,” the release noted.

The companies called the move the first “of an expansion into additional European countries, following the successful collaboration between the two companies in the global pharmaceutical grade medical cannabis markets, including Israel.”

InterCure CEO Alexander Rabinovitch said the company aims to sell cannabis products in every territory that has a supportive regulatory framework.

“Bringing the Cookies brand and its products to Vienna is a core part of our global expansion strategy,” Cookies President Parker Berling said in a statement.

“By partnering with a global partner like InterCure, we can share cannabis-based medicine and culture from California to Europe.”

InterCure shares are traded on the Nasdaq (INCR), Toronto Stock Exchange (INCR.U) and Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (INCR).