Iowa board rejects two medical marijuana conditions

In a setback for Iowa’s small and limited medical cannabis program, state regulators rejected recommendations to add two more qualifying conditions for those who could be treated with MMJ.
Last November, the board approved post-traumatic stress disorder and intellectual disability with aggression as conditions allowed to be treated by MMJ. However, at the same time, it turned down treatment for opioid dependency and Alzheimer’s.
Iowa MedPharm, which runs dispensaries in the state, asked the board to raise the THC limit to 17 grams that could be sold over 90 days, but the board stood by its previous recommendation of a purchase limit of 4.5 grams over 90 days.
In 2019, Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds vetoed a bill to raise the THC cap to 25 grams over 90 days.
Meanwhile, legislators are looking at various bills to expand the MMJ market in Iowa.
Iowa is backward, depressed and still governed by folks who saw and believed ‘Reefer Madness’ in the last century. The average age of voters in Iowa is 67 and they are the ones who didn’t try pot in the 70s. The cops, religious leaders and a state government founded on ‘old wife’s tales’ are all saying, “We don’t know enough about pot to legalize, we need more research because we really do not know about the effects.” If they do not know anything about pot, why is it illegal? Here is the secret, Iowa is a racist bastion of bias and ignorance.