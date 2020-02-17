Iowa board rejects two medical marijuana conditions

In a setback for Iowa’s small and limited medical cannabis program, state regulators rejected recommendations to add two more qualifying conditions for those who could be treated with MMJ.

The Iowa Medical Cannabidiol Board turned down recommendations to change state’s medical marijuana laws to allow treatment for panic disorders and attention deficit disorders, reported KCCI, a CBS-affiliated TV station in Des Moines.

Last November, the board approved post-traumatic stress disorder and intellectual disability with aggression as conditions allowed to be treated by MMJ. However, at the same time, it turned down treatment for opioid dependency and Alzheimer’s.

Iowa MedPharm, which runs dispensaries in the state, asked the board to raise the THC limit to 17 grams that could be sold over 90 days, but the board stood by its previous recommendation of a purchase limit of 4.5 grams over 90 days.

In 2019, Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds vetoed a bill to raise the THC cap to 25 grams over 90 days.

Meanwhile, legislators are looking at various bills to expand the MMJ market in Iowa.