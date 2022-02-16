Israel cannabis producer InterCure buying Better for $35 million

Herzliya, Israel-based cannabis producer InterCure is buying rival medical marijuana company Cann Pharmaceutical, also known as Better, for $35 million (44.4 million Canadian dollars) in stock.

InterCure described Better as a pioneering Israeli medical cannabis multinational operator.

The deal includes Better’s:

Unique cultivars.

Cultivation site.

Intellectual property.

Commercial operations inside and outside Israel.

The acquisition is expected to close in mid-2022.

InterCure said the acquisition will create “revenue synergies” worth an estimated 50 million Israeli new shekels ($15.7 million) in the upcoming year.

“InterCure and Better’s combined business operations are expected to create a new force in the international cannabis industry that will further accelerate our global expansion plans and opportunities and the consolidation process,” InterCure CEO Alex Rabinovitch said in a statement.

The company did not state which international markets Better operates in.

InterCure shares are traded on the Nasdaq (INCR), Toronto Stock Exchange (INCR.U) and Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (INCR).