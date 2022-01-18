Israeli cannabis company IMC Holdings appoints Rinat Efrima as CEO

IMC Holdings, the Israeli subsidiary of IM Cannabis Corp., hired Rinat Efrima as its new chief executive officer, the company announced.

IM Cannabis is an international medical and recreational cannabis company.

ADVERTISEMENT

IM Cannabis’ stock trades as IMCC on the Canadian Securities Exchange and the Nasdaq, with revenue streams in Israel, Canada and Germany.

Efrima will join IMC Holdings in the first quarter of 2022, according to a news release.

Previously, Efrima held positions at quartz-countertop maker Caesarstone and personal-care company Kimberly-Clark Corp.

Additionally, Yael Harrosh was promoted to global chief legal and operations officer, effective immediately.

Efrima and Harrosh will report to Oren Shuster, who remains the CEO of IM Cannabis.

Solvent or Solventless? We can help.

MJBizDaily Cannabis Extraction Buyers Guide Get strategies and tips from expert processors on choosing cannabis extraction systems, costs, safety precautions and more. Curated by MJBizDaily. Inside: How to choose between solvent-based and solventless extraction methods

Learn which strains are most efficient for each extraction process

Tips on safety precautions from design to training to protective equipment Get the Guide

For the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2021, IMC Holdings reported sales of 14.4 million Canadian dollars ($11.5 million), more than double the year-earlier revenue figure of CA$5.9 million.

Revenue by geography in IM’s latest quarter was: