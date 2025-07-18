It’s time for cannabis brands, retailers to make up with their software providers

(This is a contributed guest column. To be considered as an MJBizDaily guest columnist, please submit your request here.)

Between evolving regulations, tight margins and fierce competition, cannabis operators are navigating one of the most complex business environments out there.

But amid all this chaos, there’s a recurring narrative that needs to be challenged: blaming the software.

Let’s be blunt – software is not the enemy.

In fact, when leveraged properly, your cannabis technology stack should be your ally.

It should save you time, help you make smarter decisions and, most importantly, help you sell more weed.

But, too often, marijuana operators treat their software as a burden rather than a business partner.

They throw up their hands when something breaks, blame vendors when processes are inefficient and lean on legacy systems or default options without understanding what they’re actually using – or why.

Don’t just check the box – understand the tool

There’s a huge difference between implementing software with intention and just “checking a box.”

If you’ve chosen a point-of-sale system, inventory tracker or marketing platform simply because someone told you it’s an industry standard, you’re doing your business a disservice.

Cannabis is not a static industry. New brands, new products, new regulations, new workflows – the landscape shifts constantly.

The tools you use need to keep up with that pace. More importantly, you need to understand how they support your business strategy.

Operators who treat choosing software as a check-the-box process often miss out on the real value: data-driven insights, automation opportunities, streamlined compliance and scalable growth.

But you don’t get those benefits unless you’re actively engaging with the platforms and providers you choose.

And that begins with making thoughtful, informed decisions about your cannabis company’s tech stack from the jump.

The challenges with the ‘all-in-one’

Let’s talk about the myth that continues to haunt cannabis tech: the “all-in-one” platform.

Everyone wants that magical system that can manage everything from cultivation to cash register – seed-to-sale, customer relationship management, e-commerce, loyalty and compliance – all in one dashboard.

The idea is seductive. But, in practice, these tools tend to do everything just OK and nothing exceptionally well.

That’s not a knock on the people building these tools. It’s simply the reality of trying to be everything to everyone.

Most successful industries long ago moved away from monolithic platforms and embraced modularity: best-in-class tools that specialize in specific functions – and then connect through open APIs, middleware or automation platforms.

In cannabis, we’re finally starting to see the shift.

More providers are prioritizing integrations and interoperability.

More platforms are focusing on doing one thing incredibly well – and playing nicely with others.

This is a good thing.

But it works only if operators also shift their mindset from “just give me one system” to “let me build the right system for my needs.”

Give up on perfection and start building functionality

Here’s the truth: No software is perfect.

Bugs happen. Features are limited. Interfaces change. But that’s not a reason to disengage – it’s a reason to lean in.

When something isn’t working, ask yourself:

Is this a vendor issue or a configuration issue?

Did I actually set it up to work for my team?

Am I using all the features I’m paying for?

Have I asked for support or just complained about the problem?

Software is a two-way street.

If you want better functionality, better insights and better results, you need to invest the time in understanding how these systems work – and how they can work better for you.

That might mean hiring someone who knows data. It might mean training your staff. It might mean switching platforms.

But it always means taking responsibility.

Your tech stack is a competitive edge – if you let it be

At the end of the day, the best cannabis businesses aren’t just good at growing, processing or selling product. They’re also operationally excellent.

Not good, excellent.

And a huge part of that is using technology to unlock efficiencies, improve compliance and maximize customer lifetime value.

That’s not going to happen if you’re stuck in a cycle of blaming your software.

It will happen only when you treat your tech stack like a living, breathing part of your business – something that evolves, improves and helps you win.

So stop treating software like a scapegoat. Start treating it like the strategic asset it is.

It’s time to make up with your software providers.

Rick Bashkoff is the CEO of Pittsfield, Massachusetts-based Lit Alerts, a cannabis data analytics platform that helps businesses harness real-time market insights and trends. He can be reached at rick@litalerts.com.

