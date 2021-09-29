Jushi Holdings is buying Las Vegas marijuana retailer The Apothecarium, the second of two Nevada MJ acquisitions the cannabis multistate operator has made recently.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

According to a news release, Jushi will acquire 100% of the equity of both the adult-use and medical marijuana retail operation.

The acquisition – coupled with an April 2021 purchase of Franklin Bioscience NV, which holds medical and adult-use cannabis cultivation, processing and distribution licenses – enables Jushi to become vertically integrated in Nevada.

That means Jushi now will operate vertically integrated cannabis companies in four states; Massachusetts, Pennsylvania and Virginia are the others where the Boca Raton, Florida-based company does business.

Jim Cacioppo, Jushi’s CEO, chair and founder, said in the release the company is looking forward to expanding its footprint in Nevada’s “high-growth, limited license market.”