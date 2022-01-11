Kansas lawmaker wants to refer medical marijuana legalization to voters

A Democratic lawmaker in Kansas said he will propose a resolution next week to refer medical cannabis legalization to voters in the fall.

State Rep. Jason Probst made his comments to Kansas City TV station KSHB as the Legislature kicked off its 2022 session.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kansas House lawmakers last year passed the Kansas Medical Marijuana Regulation Act, but the measure, SB 158, wasn’t voted on in the Senate.

The Marijuana Policy Project expects the measure to be considered in the Senate in this year’s legislative session – and to have a decent shot of passing.

A resolution to get legalization on the November ballot, meanwhile, would need to pass by a two-thirds majority in both the Kansas House and the Senate.

“This is a pretty bold move,” Probst told KSHB.

But, he said, if the Legislature “can’t get it done,” then “it’s time to ask the people if they’re willing to make us get it done.”

Key insights to inform decisions: MJBizFactbook Say hello to marijuana business data, curated by the editors of MJBizDaily to help cannabis industry leaders make informed decisions. U.S. marijuana industry financials

Licensing, funding and investment trends

State-by-state guide to regulations, taxes and opportunities

Insights for business and investment strategy Get the MJBizFactbook

Probst referred to a Fort Hays State University survey in the fall of 2020 that found two-thirds of Kansas voters strongly or somewhat supported recreational marijuana.

Public support for medical cannabis tends to run much higher than that for recreational marijuana.