Kansas medical marijuana legalization effort appears to stall

Kansas was considered a state to possibly legalize medical marijuana this year, but the latest legislative effort might be faltering.

Lawmakers formed a conference committee to hash out a compromise between House and Senate proposals, but only one meeting has been held so far.

Senate spokesperson Mike Pirner said it’s unlikely a compromise bill will be ready for action when lawmakers return May 23 to complete this year’s legislative session, Topeka TV station KSNT reported.

“Given we plan to only be there one day, it’s unlikely that work could be completed on that item,” Pirner told the Kansas Capitol Bureau via an email Monday.

Sen. Rob Olson, who chairs Kansas’ Senate Federal and State Affairs Committee, where MMJ legalization hearings were held earlier this year, said it’s not a question of enough votes in both chambers but of finding “that right mix that’s right for Kansas.”