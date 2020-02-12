Kentucky advances medical cannabis legalization bill

A Kentucky House committee on Wednesday overwhelmingly approved a bill that would legalize medical cannabis sales in the state.

The legislation, House Bill 136, was approved 17-1 by the House Judiciary Committee.

One of the lead sponsors, Republican Rep. Jason Nemes, said he expects the full House of Representatives to pass the bill by a wide margin.

However, the fate of the bill is not as certain in the Senate.

Advocates have sought legal medical marijuana in the state for years.

The bill would not permit smokable medical marijuana products. Rather, medical cannabis would be allowed in forms such as pills and oils.

A board of eight doctors, four public advocates and a pharmacist would decide what conditions would qualify for physicians to recommend MMJ to patients.

– Associated Press