Kentucky medical cannabis law will take effect in 2025

Kentucky’s new medical cannabis law won’t take effect until 2025, according to Gov. Andy Beshear.

In making that announcement, Beshear also said that Sam Flynn will serve as the executive director of the medical cannabis program, according to Louisville TV station WLKY.

Flynn formerly was the chief of the labor and education cabinet.

The governor, who in March signed into law a bill legalizing Kentucky’s MMJ program, also noted that updates about the state’s medical marijuana program will be published on the new Kentucky Medical Cannabis Program website.

Beshears also formed the Team Kentucky Medical Cannabis Workgroup, Kentucky Today reported.

According to the governor, the group is designed “… to study evolving medical cannabis industry policy and the state of medical cannabis policy in our Commonwealth and around the country.

“This group will include individuals from state and local government, as well as the private sector, with relevant experience in law enforcement, agriculture, healthcare, workforce and economic development.”