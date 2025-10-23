Kentucky medical marijuana patients are still waiting to make the first purchase, but progress is being made towards the first sale, officials said this week.

Three cultivators are growing medical cannabis in Kentucky, the state’s Office of Medical Cannabis reported Wednesday, according to WDRB.

And one of the growers – Armory Kentucky – is poised to launch Kentucky’s first processing facility by the end of the month.

Officials did not specify when medical marijuana will be available for purchase.

And they noted that only one of the 48 planned dispensaries has been approved to operate.

“The expectation is, within the next month we’ll have more than one dispensary that will be ready to operate,” OMC Executive Director Cannon Armstrong told WDRB.

Forty-six of Kentucky’s 48 dispensaries have secured permanent locations, with the remaining two expected to be finalized by the end of the year, Armstrong said.

“That will be based upon the actual product that will be available for purchase,” he said.

“I imagine once that happens, we’ll see more dispensaries come online.”

Kentucky medical cannabis program rollout delayed

That represents a delay from an earlier timeline.

In August, Gov. Andy Beshear approved The Post Dispensary in Beaver Dam, announcing it was expected to open sometime this fall.

More than 15,000 residents have been issued medical marijuana cards.

Kentucky prohibits medical marijuana to be smoked in its raw form, so patients will use edibles, pills, beverages and topicals.

MMJ sales in Kentucky may reach $126 million in 2026, according to an MJBiz Factbook prediction.

Meanwhile, a group of medical marijuana companies in Kentucky have filed a lawsuit claiming the rollout of the state’s MMJ program is unconstitutional.