Labeling issues lead to MedReleaf cannabis recall in Quebec

Aurora Cannabis subsidiary MedReleaf Corp. is recalling two lots of cannabis sold in Quebec under the San Rafael ’71 brand for incorrect labeling.

The two recalled 3.5-gram lots of Island Sweet Skunk cannabis were sold March 26-27 by Quebec’s government-operated Société québécoise du cannabis (SQDC) retailer.

Labels on those lots misstated the amount of THC in the cannabis, showing levels 10n times lower than the actual values, according to a Health Canada recall notice issued Monday.

Only 53 units of the recalled cannabis were sold by the SQDC.

Health Canada and MedReleaf have not received complaints or adverse reaction reports for the recalled lots.

Labeling and packaging issues have become a common cause of recalls in the Canadian cannabis industry since adult use was legalized in October 2018.