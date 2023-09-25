Leafly wins temporary relief from third-party cannabis marketing ban in NY

By MJBizDaily Staff
- Updated

What’s the right revenue per square foot? What’s a realistic business outlook for cultivators? Get realistic market forecasts, state-by-state insights and benchmarks. Get the 2023 Factbook.

The New York attorney general’s office and a state court have granted a temporary exemption for cannabis e-commerce platform Leafly Holdings to continue operations in the state.

The ruling, first reported by Green Market Report, blocks a regulatory ban on third-party advertising and marketing services in New York’s fledgling adult-use marijuana market.

Seattle-based Leafly is challenging the ban in court.

The lawsuit claims New York’s Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) unfairly targeted so-called third-party platforms such as Leafly in adopting regulations that hamstring the industry and restrict retailers’ ability to market and promote products.

“We are very pleased with the order, but remain concerned that the Office of Cannabis Management’s stance towards third-party platforms deprives consumers and licensed cannabis retailers with important tools that help them navigate legal cannabis in New York state,” Leafly CEO Yoko Miyashita said in a statement.

“We’ll continue to work toward sensible regulations and are hopeful for a solution that empowers small businesses and supports consumer education and choice, while still protecting the public health, safety, and welfare of the people of New York.”

Stage One Dispensary in Rensselaer and a marijuana consumer joined Leafly as plaintiffs in the lawsuit.

Stage One Chief Financial Officer Galina Innes said the decision is a step in the right direction and gives retailers access to services to grow their business.

“The regulations as adopted are needless restrictions on the most basic of market activities and only serve to undermine the emerging legal cannabis market,” she said in a statement.

Related Stories From MjBiz

Finance

New marijuana ETF hits the market based on rescheduling hopes
Image of a stock exchange board with a cannabis leaf in the middle

Legal

Leafly lawsuit challenges New York ban on third-party marijuana marketers
Image of judge's gavel and a marijuana leaf

Finance

Marijuana MSO Columbia Care raises $25 million in private placement
Image of stacks of $100 bills
All U.S. Briefs Legal Marketing and branding Medical & Recreational New York News by State Recreational Retail Social Equity 
Emerald Logo
© 2023  Emerald X, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
ABOUT CAREERS AUTHORIZED SERVICE PROVIDERS DO NOT SELL MY PERSONAL INFORMATION    TERMS OF USE PRIVACY POLICY