Florida voters will not decide whether to legalize adult-use cannabis in the state this year.

Make it Legal Florida on Monday ended its effort to get recreational marijuana on the 2020 ballot.

The decision, first reported by the Tampa Bay Times, wasn’t a surprise.

Proponents of legalizing MJ were running out of time to collect the 766,200 signatures needed to place the adult-use measure on the ballot this year.

Make it Legal Florida collected more than 700,000 signatures, a spokeswoman for the group told Marijuana Business Daily, but only 294,488 of them had been verified by the Florida Division of Elections.

“We will continue to process signatures for our efforts,” Kat Bustamante wrote in an email to MJBizDaily, “but for the 2022 ballot.”

The collected signatures are good for two years, she confirmed in the email.

The legalization group recently filed a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the state’s ballot initiative process.

