L.A. adopts emblem program in bid to crack down on illicit cannabis operators

Cannabis retailers in Los Angeles will soon be able to display an official emblem that signals to customers they are operating a state-licensed business.

According to the City News Service, the emblem will be given only to legal delivery and storefront marijuana businesses that have passed the proper city inspections.

The County of Los Angeles’ Emblem Program for Authorized Cannabis Stores was created in an effort to crack down on unlicensed marijuana stores as well as products sold in those shops that has not been tested in a laboratory for mold or other contaminants.

The Los Angeles City Council approved a motion on Tuesday night calling for the “City Attorney to draft an ordinance implementing the county program in the city,” City News Service reported.

Legal marijuana retailers in Los Angeles can expect the program to be implemented later this year.

Those approved for an emblem can display it publicly after obtaining a required inspection.

The L.A. County emblem is in addition to a California mandate in early 2020 that all licensed cannabis products carry a QR code.