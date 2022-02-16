Los Angeles County moves to end ban on commercial marijuana companies

Los Angeles County supervisors gave initial approval to a plan that would create 90 new cannabis business licenses, effectively repealing a 12-year-old ban on commercial marijuana activity in unincorporated parts of the county.

According to the Pasadena Star-News, under the terms of the proposal, the county would allow up to:

25 retailers.

25 delivery operators.

10 growers.

10 manufacturers.

10 distributors.

10 testing labs.

Social equity applicants would be prioritized in the process, according to the Star-News, but specifics for how licenses would be awarded has yet to be decided.

Until the L.A. County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs sets a regulatory framework for the supervisors to sign off on, commercial marijuana activity will remain illegal, the newspaper reported.

And it’s not clear yet when the agency will finish that work or when the licensing process might begin.

The county originally banned medical marijuana dispensaries in 2010.

Then, after adult-use marijuana sales were legalized in 2016, the county extended that ban in 2017 to include growers, manufacturers and other types of cannabis operations.