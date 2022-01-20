Louisiana cannabis grower expands to meet demand, stave off competition

A cannabis cultivation company with a contract to provide medical marijuana to Louisiana patients is boosting production to meet added demand and keep lawmakers from adding more competition to the limited-license program.

A representative from Good Day Farm, the MMJ provider for Louisiana State University AgCenter, told

the Lafayette Daily Advertiser that its 225,000-square-foot facility is adequate to meet demand.

The company operates 20,000 square feet of cultivation space that is expected to expand to 75,000 square feet by summer.

Good Day executive John Davis said once the operation is at full tilt, it could pump out 5,700 pounds of product per month – exceeding projected statewide demand of 4,700 pounds per month by 2024.

According to the Daily Advertiser, demand in Louisiana for medical cannabis has accelerated since the state permitted the sale of smokable flower to MMJ patients starting Jan. 1.

Some MMJ dispensaries, called pharmacies in Louisiana, ran out of flower last week.

The LSU AgCenter and Southern AgCenter, along with their private cannabis partners, are the only licensed cultivators in the state.

State Rep. Joe Marino, an independent who chairs the state’s Medical Marijuana Commission, previously told the USA Today Network he’d like to expand the MMJ program “in every direction.”