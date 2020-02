Maine regulators on Thursday entered a six-year contract for Florida-based Metrc to provide the state with a marijuana seed-to-sale tracking system.

Metrc replaces BioTrackTHC, a subsidiary of Colorado-based Helix, after BioTrackTHC agreed to end its contract with the state because it couldn’t meet the necessary requirements.

Metrc’s cloud-based software service will be used for Maine’s existing medical marijuana program and a recreational cannabis program that’s expected to launch this spring, according to the state’s Office of Marijuana Policy.