Maine police seize thousands of illicit marijuana plants in raids

Maine authorities continue to crack down on allegedly illicit marijuana operations in the state and seizing thousands of plants, most recently in Corinna, Guilford and Sangerville.

After neighbors complained of chemical odors, out-of-state traffic and being pressured to sell their real estate, Penobscot County police raided a Corinna property and seized 3,770 cannabis plants, according to the Bangor Daily News.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police said there they encountered exposed high-voltage electrical wires at the property and “inhumane” conditions.

It’s not clear if the Corinna operation is related to a network of Chinese-owned illicit cannabis grows that Maine’s congressional delegation has repeatedly asked the U.S. Department of Justice to crack down on.

A Facebook post by the Piscataquis County Sheriff’s Office said its raids in Sangerville and Guilford were on “illegal Asian marijuana grows,” according to Bangor TV station WABI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police executed four search warrants and seized 2,200 plants at three of the four properties they raided.

An unidentified individual was arrested and taken to jail, police said, according to WABI.