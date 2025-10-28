Maine recalls cannabis vape carts after adverse health reaction

Maine cannabis regulators on Monday recalled vaporizer oil cartridges produced by NoCO Outdoor Cannabis after a consumer reported an adverse reaction.

Testing of NorCO Outdoor’s Yani vape cartridges found that a batch of “Watermelon Chimera” contained unsafe levels of the pesticide chlorfenapyr, according to the Maine Office of Cannabis Policy.

It’s the fourth recall of Maine cannabis products since the market launched and the first in 2025, according to the Bangor Daily News.

While the specific nature of the health issue has not been disclosed, the agency urged anyone in possession of the affected products to stop using them immediately.

The affected vape cartridges were sold between July 10 and Oct. 16, regardless of strain or batch.

Inhaling cannabis contaminated with unsafe levels of chlorfenapyr can result in symptoms such as high fever, excessive sweating, nausea, vomiting and altered mental state, according to the OCM.

Retailers across the state have been instructed to remove the products from their shelves, and consumers are encouraged to return any purchased cartridges to the point of sale for proper disposal.

The OCP is investigating the source of the contamination and is working with NorCO Outdoor to address the issue.

The recall highlights the importance of rigorous testing and quality control in the cannabis industry, particularly as the market continues to grow.

It may also raise further questions about the reliability and validity of cannabis laboratory testing amid scandals and other controversies in other states.