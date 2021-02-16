Maine recreational cannabis sales booming; new testing lab opens

A maturing recreational cannabis market in Maine is driving higher sales and lower prices – and consumers are spending more.

Maine’s 15 licensed adult-use retailers conducted 33,521 transactions worth $2.47 million in sales in January alone, the Portland Press Herald reported, citing statistics from the state’s Office of Marijuana Policy.

The average price of flower has dropped from $16.67 per gram to $14.57 per gram, according to the newspaper.

Customers spent an average of $74 per sale in January, up from $66 in October, the month in which recreational sales began in Maine.

Meanwhile, Maine’s second recreational marijuana testing lab opened in January.

Increased testing lab competition is expected to lead to lower product prices in the state, a marijuana program spokesperson said.

The newly opened lab, Nova Analytics, received a temporary license in April 2020 along with Pro Verde Laboratories. However, Pro Verde was shut down last month for operating without local authorizations.