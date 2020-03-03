Maine’s recreational marijuana launch delayed until June

Adult-use cannabis sales in Maine will likely kick off in June, three months later than initially anticipated.

Recreational sales were expected to begin in March.

But a state revenue forecasting committee telegraphed the delay by changing the date it projects the first sales tax revenue from marijuana to arrive, the Portland Press Herald reported.

The process to get a recreational sales license can be time-consuming.

License applicants must:

Receive a conditional license.

Get authorization from the community in which it wants to do business.

Return to the state for an active license.

The state Office of Marijuana Policy said it has received 197 adult-use marijuana applications.

Of those, 80 are considered complete enough for a regulatory review.

However, the state will not issue recreational marijuana business licenses until labs are approved to provide health, safety and potency tests.

One lab is close to being fully licensed while another four are weighing whether to enter the Maine market, the Press Herald reported.

