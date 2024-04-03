Maine to relax labeling rules for some marijuana edibles

The Maine Senate has approved legislation that could make it easier for manufacturers to label certain types of marijuana edibles, including gummies.

The bill, Legislative Document 2147, maintains the general rule requiring Maine’s universal THC warning symbol on cannabis edibles and other products.

However, the text of the legislation allows Maine’s Department of Administrative and Financial Services – the parent agency of the Office of Cannabis Policy – to determine “that stamping, embossing, individual wrapping or blister packaging for a particular type of edible cannabis product is impracticable.”

In such cases, “each serving of the product must be packaged together and the universal symbol affixed to the packaging.”

The text offers chips, popcorn, pretzels, loose granola and gummies as examples of marijuana edibles that could be impacted by the new labeling rule.

Maine Cannabis Industry Association Policy Lead Alex McMahan told Portland TV station WGME that the rule change is “a step towards breaking the stigma and getting the stigma out of statute.”

“Having to mark every individual serving of our edibles is just something you don’t see in any other industry,” McMahan said.

The legislation, passed Tuesday by the Maine Senate, has not yet been signed into law by Gov. Janet Mills.

Detailed information about the legislation is available here.

