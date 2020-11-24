Maine’s recreational marijuana sales reach $1.4 million in first month

Regulated recreational marijuana retailers in Maine sold $1.4 million worth of cannabis in the first month of adult-use legalization, which kicked off on Oct. 9.

The preliminary, unaudited sales data from Maine’s Office of Marijuana Policy (OMP) covers 31 days of sales through Nov. 8.

market’s debut , according to previously released figures from the state regulator.

The OMP’s online adult-use retail sales data dashboard shows 21,194 recreational marijuana transactions in the first month, including 16,294 transactions for the partial month of October and 4,900 transactions for the first eight days of November.

Maine collected $140,954 in sales tax during the first 31 days, according to the sales dashboard.

The data also shows that smokable marijuana products comprised 76% of sales in Maine’s first month, according to an OMP news release.

Concentrates accounted for 14% of sales, and cannabis-infused products comprised 10% of sales for the month.

As Maine’s recreational market launched, some licensed retailers told Marijuana Business Daily that supply was tight, wholesale prices were high and some cannabis-derivative products such as edibles were hard to source.

“While it is easy to focus solely on the numbers, it is important to note that the Office of Marijuana Policy’s primary objective is maintaining the high standard of public health and safety we have set for the adult-use program,” OMP Director Erik Gundersen noted in the news release.

Gundersen praised Maine’s recreational retailers for complying with COVID-19 public health protocols.

Maine is currently home to 11 adult-use marijuana retailers with active licenses, compared with eight active retail licenses when the market launched.