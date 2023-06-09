‘Many examples’ of marijuana testing cheaters in Colorado, regulators say

By MJBizDaily Staff

Don’t miss the opportunity to attend MJBizCon 2023 with tickets starting at $99 for a limited time! Dare to join us? Buy your ticket today.

Colorado regulators have identified “many examples” of licensed marijuana businesses cheating lab testing, the state said in a recent memo.

This ongoing trend poses a “significant public safety concern,” the Colorado Marijuana Enforcement Division (MED) said in a recent industry bulletin.

The situation could lead to revoked licenses, six-figure fines and criminal prosecution, the agency said.

Starting July 1, licensed testing laboratories will be required to notify state regulators whenever they “suspect, or have reason to suspect” that a batch of marijuana sent for testing could be “adulterated,” according to Denver alt-weekly Westword.

The MED did not say exactly how many instances of adulterated test batches have been detected.

The agency did say it has recorded “many examples” of test batches with an unusual smell, inconsistent texture or discoloration – three factors that could indicate an effort on the part of cultivators to beat the MED’s testing standards.

Westword also noted that the agency has issued 13 product recalls in 2023 for violations of standards around bacteria, mold and yeast.

Any further product recalls might be accompanied with more severe penalties, the MED suggested.

“If the Division finds evidence of willful or deliberate Test Batch adulteration or alteration, it will recommend the strictest penalties possible to the State Licensing Authority which may include suspension or revocation of license, and fines of up to $100,000 per violation,” the agency said in its statement.

Related Stories From MjBiz

Legal

CO seeks higher marijuana licensing fees to bridge enforcement shortfall
Image of an online shopper keying in credit card number

Retail

MA scratches pilot program for cannabis consumption spaces before launch
Image of Massachusetts state capitol building

News by State

Activist cannabis testing labs acquire rivals, increase national reach
Image showing cannabis testing
All U.S. Briefs Colorado Science Testing 