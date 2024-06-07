Marijuana brand Stiiizy hit with lawsuit alleging marketing to youth

Marijuana brand Stiiizy has triggered a public health crisis among teens by “marketing dangerous, high potency marijuana vaporizers” to youth, according to a lawsuit filed by an unidentified California high school student.

Filed May 29 in Marin County Superior Court, the lawsuit claims Stiiizy’s marketing is deliberately “aimed at inducing teenagers and young adults to use its product.”

The end result is “driving an epidemic” of cannabis-induced psychosis among California teens, including the plaintiff, who allegedly went berserk in August 2022 after starting to use Stiiizy vapes as a 15-year-old, the suit claims.

Stiiizy, headquartered in Los Angeles, did not immediately respond to an MJBizDaily request for comment.

Unspecified damages sought

There is no indication the company has been served with the lawsuit, according to the court docket.

The suit alleges fraud, negligence, product-design defects and a failure to warn consumers of risk.

The plaintiff seeks unspecified damages, including punitive damages and attorney’s fees.

The suit names Stiiizy’s parent, Shryne Group, as well as a related company, Stiiizy IP.

A case management conference is scheduled for November.

Plaintiff a ‘John Doe’

According to the lawsuit, the teen – identified only as “John Doe” – started using Stiiizy products after seeing advertisements for them on the internet and social media.

One of the attorneys representing the family, June Bashant of the San Francisco-based Rouda Feder Tietjen & McGuinn law firm, said in a statement the suit “seeks to hold Stiiizy accountable for the severe and ongoing impact of the mental health issues associated with this defective product.”

Stiiizy, which sells more than 1,400 retail outlets nationwide, is no stranger to controversy.

The company previously was accused of knowingly allowing its products to be sold on the illicit market, allegations it has strongly denied.