Marijuana Business Daily again makes Inc. 5000 list

For the fifth year running, Marijuana Business Daily has earned a spot on Inc. magazine’s Inc. 5000 “Fastest-Growing Private Companies” list.

MJBizDaily, a Colorado-based marijuana business news and events company, ranked 1,749 on the prestigious list of 5,000 private American firms, with revenue growth of 244% over the past three years.

Because this year’s rankings were calculated using data from 2016 to 2019, they don’t reflect the severe economic fallout caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

MJBizDaily first made the Inc. 5000 list at No. 302 in 2016 and held a spot in 2017 (528), 2018 (837) and 2019 (1,421).

“This is a testament to how far the cannabis industry has come and how far it will go when marijuana is fully legalized in the U.S. and globally,” said Chris Walsh, CEO and president of MJBizDaily.

“Our growth in recent years underscores the industry’s move into the mainstream, its ability to create jobs and opportunities, its potential to revitalize communities and economies and, most importantly, its role in helping patients and individuals.”

A variety of marijuana-related companies have made the Inc. 5000 list in past years.

