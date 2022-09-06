Marijuana businesses in Michigan, Pennsylvania unionize

The United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) has helped unionize two more marijuana businesses.

Workers at the Trulieve medical marijuana dispensary in Pittsburgh’s North Shore neighborhood on Monday voted to join UFCW Local 1776, according to a news release from the union.

And, last week, workers at the Lume Cannabis store in Monroe, Michigan, voted to join UFCW Local 876, Detroit TV station WDIV reported.

The UFCW’s Local 1776 now represents roughly 600 cannabis workers in Pennsylvania, according to the union’s release.

The Local 1776 has unionized other Pennsylvania cannabis businesses, including vertically integrated CannTech and Vireo Health subsidiary Pennsylvania Medical Solutions.

In Michigan, the UFCW’s Local 876 has unionized such cannabis business as retailer Authentic 231.

The latest to join, Lume in Monroe, is among the 40 stores that make the parent company one of the largest marijuana retailers in Michigan.