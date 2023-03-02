Marijuana company Atlas Global, Snoop Dogg sign international licensing deal

Canada-based global marijuana company Atlas Global Brands signed an “exclusive international licensing agreement” with hip-hop artist Calvin Broadus Jr., better known as Snoop Dogg.

Atlas Global did not disclose the financial terms of the licensing deal, which will last for up to five years, according to a news release.

The agreement applies to adult-use marijuana products in Canada as well as medical cannabis products in Germany, Israel, and Australia.

It gives Atlas Global exclusive rights to Snoop Dogg’s name, likeness and other intellectual property “to produce, package, manufacture, distribute, sell, advertise, promote and market cannabis flowers, pre-rolls, concentrates, oils and edibles, and personal vaporizers” in those markets.

“Consumers love Snoop, and our collective goal is to deliver premium products in all cannabis categories that will consistently exceed consumer expectations,” Atlas Global CEO Bernie Yeung said in a statement.

Snoop Dogg has signed cannabis licensing deals before, in addition to launching a marijuana brand and making MJ industry investments through his California-based fund, Casa Verde Capital.

Atlas Global shares trade as ATL on the Canadian Securities Exchange.