Marijuana company Atlas Global, Snoop Dogg sign international licensing deal

By MJBizDaily Staff

Women, minority execs show few gains in U.S. cannabis industry, according to the latest data from the MJBiz Diversity, Inclusion and Equity Report. Get your copy here.

Canada-based global marijuana company Atlas Global Brands signed an “exclusive international licensing agreement” with hip-hop artist Calvin Broadus Jr., better known as Snoop Dogg.

Atlas Global did not disclose the financial terms of the licensing deal, which will last for up to five years, according to a news release.

The agreement applies to adult-use marijuana products in Canada as well as medical cannabis products in Germany, Israel, and Australia.

It gives Atlas Global exclusive rights to Snoop Dogg’s name, likeness and other intellectual property “to produce, package, manufacture, distribute, sell, advertise, promote and market cannabis flowers, pre-rolls, concentrates, oils and edibles, and personal vaporizers” in those markets.

“Consumers love Snoop, and our collective goal is to deliver premium products in all cannabis categories that will consistently exceed consumer expectations,” Atlas Global CEO Bernie Yeung said in a statement.

Snoop Dogg has signed cannabis licensing deals before, in addition to launching a marijuana brand and making MJ industry investments through his California-based fund, Casa Verde Capital.

Atlas Global shares trade as ATL on the Canadian Securities Exchange.

Related Stories From MjBiz

Canada

Snoop Dogg Inks Partnership With Canadian Cannabis Producer

All U.S.

Twitter’s ad move marks notable shift in US cannabis marketing
Image of a marijuana leaf with a Twitter blue background on a cellphone with the Twitter bird flying away.

Cultivation

Twitter to allow ads for cannabis, THC products in United States
Image of a cell phone home screen showing social media apps.
Briefs California Canada Europe International Marketing and branding Medical & Recreational Middle East Recreational Retail 