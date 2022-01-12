Los Angeles-based marijuana operator Viola Brands closed a $13 million equity funding round with the aim to expand into several new markets.

According to a news release, the company will use the funds to make in-roads in Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

ADVERTISEMENT

Investment banking firm DelMorgan & Co., based in Santa Barbara, California, acted as an adviser to Viola for the raise.

Viola, a Black-owned company co-founded by former NBA player Al Harrington, is trying to promote social equity in the cannabis industry.

Grow better: MJBizDaily Greenhouse Components Buyers Guide Maximize your output and quality with the right equipment. Curated by the editors of MJBizDaily, our new, free Greenhouse Components Buyers Guide helps you choose wisely and covers irrigation, automation and ROI. Inside: Cannabis greenhouse buyers checklist

Keep track of everything you need.

Keep track of everything you need. Pros and cons of common benching systems

Help weigh out the best choice for your greenhouse benching system with this overview.

Help weigh out the best choice for your greenhouse benching system with this overview. Cannabis greenhouse Glossary of Terms

What is evaportranspiration? Download the guide to find out and learn more technical jargon unique to greenhouse and the cannabis industry. Get the Guide

“Under Al Harrington’s leadership, Viola has demonstrated how a commercially successful brand can benefit from a mission-driven focus,” said Chris Delgado, senior managing director at DelMorgan.

“This mission and focus will be further strengthened through this investment.”