Minnesota will take the next step in launching its adult-use marijuana market when the state holds lotteries on June 5 for cultivation, manufacturing and mezzobusiness licenses.

The office also will hold a June 5 lottery specifically for social equity applicants seeking recreational cannabis retail licenses, according to a Monday news release from the Minnesota Office of Cannabis Management (OCM).

General applicants for cannabis retail licenses will be selected during a July lottery.

“In the coming weeks, more and more applicants will be notified that they are advancing to the application lotteries,” Jess Jackson, the OCM’s director of social equity, said in a statement.

“They will soon join the hundreds of social equity applicants who are already deep in the process of completing application requirements.”

The licenses to be awarded in June will allow Minnesota’s cannabis businesses to begin building up the supply chain and stock stores with marijuana products.

“Today’s announcement reflects the office’s goal to license the supply chain from the starting points in order to foster an equitable cannabis market that prioritizes public health and safety, consumer confidence and market integrity,” OCM Interim Director Eric Taubel said in a statement.

Cultivators have the best opportunity to secure licenses in the June 5 lottery, with 95 applicants seeking 50 available permits, the release noted.

There are 80 applicants for the 24 available manufacturing licenses and 267 applicants for 100 mezzobusiness licenses.