Nonprofit resource group seeks to set water standards for cannabis growers

Portland, Oregon-based Resource Innovation Institute (RII) is hoping to establish standards for water quality and water use for marijuana cultivators, including both indoor and outdoor growers.

Members of the cannabis industry have been calling for standards across sectors for years, though few have been put in place.

According to Greenhouse Grower, Derek Smith, executive director of RII – a nonprofit that advocates for resource efficiency – said the group hopes to clear up misconceptions about water use by cannabis growers.

RII plans to do so by employing data and scientific standards, including developing an accurate method to benchmark how much water cannabis cultivation requires.

In addition, the organization would like to measure cannabis water use by the gallons applied per square foot of flowering canopy rather than on a per-plant basis.

RII has created an advisory council that includes:

Marijuana growers.

Government officials.

Water utility companies.

Water technology manufacturers.

RII plans to publish “The Cannabis Water Report” – which will detail the group’s research findings in partnership with the Berkeley Cannabis Research Center and New Frontier Data – in time for MJBizCon in Las Vegas in December.