Marijuana edibles maker Dixie Brands changing name to avoid causing ‘pain’

Denver-based marijuana edibles producer Dixie Brands said it will change its name in a move to separate itself from the historic context of the word “Dixie” and to “stand shoulder to shoulder with the Black community.”

The 10-year-old Denver-based company, which has operations in six states, announced the move on its website and social media.

The company hasn’t come up with a new name yet, but said it is committed to doing so as soon as possible.

The country pop band Dixie Chicks recently changed its name to “The Chicks.”’

“Dixie,” a popular song in the 19th century, was widely used as a marching tune and anthem of sorts for the Confederate Army during the Civil War.

In a statement on its website, the Denver cannabis company explained:

“Recently, the national conversation about racism and injustice has focused our attention to the pain the Dixie name can cause due to the historical context of the word. We stand shoulder to shoulder with the Black community, and we stand firmly against racism and injustice.

“To stay true to these values, we have decided to change our name …. We hope this change is a small step forward for a more just and equal world.”

The company is asking that name suggestions be emailed to [email protected], according to the Denver alt-weekly Westword.

For a sampling of organizations and efforts that support, foster and enhance social equity in the cannabis industry as well as opportunities for minorities, overall diversity and racial justice, click here.