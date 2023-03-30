Marijuana financier Safe Harbor resolves $64.7 million debt

By MJBizDaily Staff
- Updated

Women, minority execs show few gains in U.S. cannabis industry, according to the latest data from the MJBiz Diversity, Inclusion and Equity Report. Get your copy here.

Colorado-based marijuana finance company SHF Holdings, which does business as Safe Harbor Financial, agreed to settle its $64.7 million debt with Partner Colorado Credit Union.

Under the agreement, SHF Holdings will resolve the debt in exchange for a five-year, $14.5 million senior secured note with a 4.25% interest rate as well as 11.2 million Class A common stock shares of the company.

Partner Colorado Credit Union (PCCU) was Safe Harbor’s parent company before Safe Harbor went public on the Nasdaq through a special purpose acquisition company last fall.

Safe Harbor owed PCCU the funds as part of that deal.

“A testament to the strong business we have built, we believe this Agreement reflects our strategic partner’s confidence in our ability to execute our long-term growth plans and build shareholder value,” Safe Harbor CEO Sundie Seefried said in a statement.

“Importantly, this restructuring of our balance sheet removes previous financial constraints on our business, enabling us to service the current portion of all our long-term debt while better positioning Safe Harbor to pursue a variety of growth opportunities.”

Related Stories From MjBiz

Finance

Cannabis financier Safe Harbor renamed SHF Holdings after SPAC acquisition
Image of a Nasdaq sign

Canada

Canadian marijuana retail chain Nova reports reduced net loss for 2022
Image of the interior of a Nova Cannabis Value Buds store

Canada

Cannabis retailer Fire & Flower ends year with CA$89 million loss
Image of a Fire & Flower store
All U.S. Ancillary Briefs Colorado Finance 