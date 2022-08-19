Marijuana financier XS Financial signs $24 million line of credit

By MJBizDaily Staff

Marijuana industry finance company XS Financial has taken out a $24 million line of credit.

XS Financial said in a Thursday news release that it will use the proceeds, “together with cash on hand, to fund additional (capital expenditures) and equipment leases with new and existing customers.”

XS Financial is a specialty finance company that provides capital expenditure and equipment financing to U.S. cannabis companies.

Massachusetts-based Needham Bank, which has focused on the cannabis industry, committed $20 million and will administer the line of credit.

The remaining $4 million, from an unspecified bank, will replace a previous $4 million line of credit from the same bank.

Los Angeles-based XS Financial said it also retired a previous $15 million line of credit from the Garrington Group.

The new credit facility expires in August 2024 and bears annual interest at the Wall Street Journal Prime rate plus 1%, with a 6% floor.

Loans from the credit line may be repaid at any time without penalty, according to XS Financial’s release.

Related Stories From MjBiz

Finance

Marijuana MSO Green Dragon gets $15 million financing for expansion

Finance

Ascend cancels MedMen New York cannabis acquisition

Finance

Marijuana retailer High Tide signs downsized CA$19 million credit facility
All U.S. Ancillary Briefs Finance 