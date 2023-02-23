Marijuana fintech firm Green Check Verified raises $6 million

By MJBizDaily Staff

Women, minority execs show few gains in U.S. cannabis industry, according to the latest data from the MJBiz Diversity, Inclusion and Equity Report. Get your copy here.

Florida-based marijuana fintech provider Green Check Verified raised $6 million in a Series A funding round led by venture capital investment firm Mendon Venture Partners.

Green Check Verified did not specify what the money would be used for.

Mendon Venture Partners, headquartered in New York, describes itself as a “venture capital investment firm focused on the intersection of innovative technology and banks.”

Mendon co-founder and partner Daniel Goldfarb said in a statement that, “to invest, we need to see strong management, company potential, and opportunity for total market growth, and Green Check meets and exceeds our expectations in every category.”

He added that Green Check CEO and co-founder Kevin Hart’s “vision for the company combined with the regional expansion of the legal cannabis industry and increasing number of financial institutions seeking to service the ballooning universe of cannabis-related businesses makes a compelling investment case.”

According to a news release, the funding follows an eventful 2022 for Green Check, including:

  • 87% revenue growth.
  • 55% growth in its financial client base.
  • 261% growth in its cannabis business client base.
  • The acquisition of PayQwick, an online payment processor for cannabis businesses.

Related Stories From MjBiz

Finance

Vertically integrated cannabis operators TPCO and Gold Flora to merge
Image depicting M&A

Retail

Alleaves, Leafly ink partnership to expand marijuana product offerings
Image of two businesspeople shaking hands

Finance

Cannabis businesses make push to showcase Black-owned brands
Image of the interior of Josephine & Billie's cannabis store.
All U.S. Ancillary Briefs Finance Florida New York 