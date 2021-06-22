Marijuana firm Australis Capital changes name to Audacious Brands

Marijuana operator Australis Capital said Tuesday that it’s renaming itself and will now do business as Audacious Brands.

The Las Vegas-based company, which trades on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol AUSA and on U.S. over-the-counter markets as AUSAF, will consolidate its brands under the new moniker and is planning an acquisition spree, according to a news release.

The company said it:

Is in the process of executing a 25% acquisition stake in a Missouri medical marijuana manufacturing business.

Has completed acquisitions of 23 acres in Nevada for a cannabis business hub.

Is close to securing deals for acquisitions in Massachusetts and California.

Audacious Brands is led by Steve Dobler and Terry Booth, the founders of Aurora Cannabis, a licensed marijuana producer in Canada.