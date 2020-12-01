Learn more about the state of the marijuana industry at MJBizCon 2020.

Multistate marijuana operator Jushi Holdings listed $76,352,000 worth of secured debentures for trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange.

The publicly traded notes were issued to some holders of that debt who swapped private notes for public notes, according to a news release issued Tuesday.

The secured debt bears 10% interest per year, payable quarterly up to the maturity date of Jan. 15, 2023.

“With the capital that we have raised to date, we have strategically expanded into high-quality, high-growth markets and are well positioned to accelerate our momentum as we head into 2021,” Jushi CEO Jim Cacioppo said in the news release.

The Florida-based MSO recently announced a major expansion in Pennsylvania.

Jushi’s notes trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol JUSH.db.

The company’s shares trade on the CSE as JUSH.