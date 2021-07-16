Marijuana firm MedMen installs Tom Lynch as CEO on permanent basis

Tom Lynch, who has served as interim CEO of MedMen Enterprises since March 2020, was handed the role permanently, the Los Angeles-based marijuana company announced.

“We have an incredible opportunity to capitalize on our recent successes, and continue on our path of rapid growth and profitability,” Lynch said in a news release announcing his full-time role.

Lynch’s annual salary wasn’t disclosed.

But a recent MJBizDaily report on cannabis CEO salaries revealed that former MedMen CEO Ryan Lissack was paid $1.7 million annually in total compensation and co-founder and CEO Adam Bierman received $1.15 million annually in total compensation.

Shares of the embattled company trade as MMEN on the Canadian Securities Exchange and as MMNFF on the U.S. over-the-counter markets.