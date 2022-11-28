Marijuana grower appeals to Arkansas high court over invalidated license

An Arkansas medical marijuana cultivator is appealing to the state Supreme Court over a growing permit that was deemed invalid by a judge earlier this month.

According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Bennett “Storm” Nolan has petitioned the state’s high court to reexamine “each and every issue decided adversely to Nolan” and River Valley Production, his Fort Smith-based company.

The state’s Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) scheduled a Nov. 28 revocation hearing for Nolan with its director, Doralee Chandler.

The grower has the right to appeal any ruling by Chandler to the full ABC board, the Arkansas Times reported, and any ruling there can be appealed to circuit court.