Kris Krane, co-founder of 4Front Ventures and president of Mission Dispensaries, is stepping down after nearly 11 years with the Arizona-based multistate operator.

The transition was months in the making, according to a news release, with Krane staying on as strategic adviser.

4Front doesn’t plan to immediately fill Krane’s post as president of Mission Dispensaries.

“In the last 11 years, we went from a few people in a room with an idea, to building a national, vertically integrated cannabis operator with operations and facilities in strategic medical and adult-use cannabis markets, including California, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan and Washington,” Krane said in the release.

“I feel incredibly fortunate to have played an instrumental role in 4Front’s journey.”