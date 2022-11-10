Legalization, cannabis industry win in Michigan, Rhode Island, Wisconsin

Where marijuana is legal in the United States

Cannabis-related voter questions that appeared on local ballots fared well on Election Day.

Voters in two states decisively approved allowing the cannabis industry in their communities Tuesday, while voters in another declared their support for adult-use marijuana legalization.

In Michigan, where more than 1,300 local governments have enacted local bans since adult use was legalized in 2018, voters in seven of 12 cities in the metro Detroit area repealed bans or approved marijuana retailers, according to the Detroit Free Press.

In Rhode Island, where adult-use cannabis sales are set to begin Dec. 1, voters in 25 cities rejected proposed bans on retail sales within their borders.

Only six cities approved those bans, Rhode Island TV station WPRI reported. And cities that did not vote on bans will allow retail.

In Wisconsin - where there’s no citizen-initiated referendum process, but cities and counties can put “advisory” questions before voters - voters in eight jurisdictions responded favorably to marijuana-related ballot questions, according to Milwaukee TV station WDJT.

In Milwaukee County, 74% of voters said they are in favor of adult-use marijuana legalization, and similar measures passed in Racine and Kenosha.

Gov. Tony Evers reiterated Wednesday - the day after he was reelected - his interest in legalizing marijuana in the state.

Evers has also spoken in favor of introducing statewide voter initiatives.

Despite support from Wisconsin voters and a Democratic governor, Republicans hold both houses of the Wisconsin Legislature and have so far been unsupportive of legalization efforts.